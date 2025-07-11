Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

SOXX opened at $246.55 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

