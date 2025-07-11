Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 452,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $314,750.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 786,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,243.60. The trade was a 3.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.