Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 898,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $78,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $399,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 839,698 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $112.24 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

