Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,112 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $76,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,495,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 227,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.