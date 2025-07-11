HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $73,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $378.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.58 and its 200-day moving average is $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

