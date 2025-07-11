Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,426,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Shares of EQR opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

