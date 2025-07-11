Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Exelon by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Exelon by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 346,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

