Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 994654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

Several brokerages have commented on TCW. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

