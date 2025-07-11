Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 228,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 70,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Inomin Mines Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.97.
About Inomin Mines
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
