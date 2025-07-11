Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 850.02 ($11.55) and traded as low as GBX 806 ($10.95). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 820 ($11.14), with a volume of 52,423 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.62) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £463.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 850.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 775.81.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,178.84 ($2,959.98). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £464.75 ($631.37). Over the last three months, insiders bought 895 shares of company stock valued at $744,304. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

(Get Free Report)

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.