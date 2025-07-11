Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$198.14 and traded as high as C$200.02. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$199.42, with a volume of 33,339 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$205.00.
In other news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.76, for a total value of C$1,665,769.31. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 4,662 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.79, for a total value of C$908,103.52. Insiders sold a total of 77,493 shares of company stock valued at $15,063,388 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
