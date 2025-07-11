Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Trading Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.80 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 149.19 ($2.03). 2,780,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 573,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.19).
CAML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.
Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia
CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.
