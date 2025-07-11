Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.64 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.25). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 93.65 ($1.27), with a volume of 1,908,627 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.89.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Chris Bowman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £14,550 ($19,766.34). 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

