Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.89 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 184.20 ($2.50). Saga shares last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.48), with a volume of 154,208 shares traded.

Saga Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £253.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.39.

Get Saga alerts:

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Saga had a negative return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saga plc will post 34.7826087 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga Company Profile

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.