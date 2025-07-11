Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 62,557 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,557 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after purchasing an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,570,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,256,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,645,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,729,502. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.52.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

