Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after buying an additional 204,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $296.18 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.04 and a 200-day moving average of $227.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

