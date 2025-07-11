Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,101 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,888 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

