Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 50.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE OC opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 target price on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.