Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,416,000 after buying an additional 1,093,381 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,619,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,389,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 13,750,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,370,000 after acquiring an additional 610,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

