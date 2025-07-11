Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

