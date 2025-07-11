New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AMETEK by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

AMETEK stock opened at $181.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

