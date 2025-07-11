New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Down 1.8%

Corteva stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.54.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

