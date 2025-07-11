New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.61 Million Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Doximity by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Doximity by 1,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,080. The trade was a 37.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $60.22 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.