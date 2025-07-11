New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,794.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 871,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,482,000 after acquiring an additional 851,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

