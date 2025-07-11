Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on F. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

