Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,325,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.90 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 148.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.