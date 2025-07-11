Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10,455.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $379.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

