Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $171.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $137.71 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

