Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $2,414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 112.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.32.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.4%

LNT opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

