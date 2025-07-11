U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.