The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.94.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $351.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

