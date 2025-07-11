U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 132.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,118,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $209.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.46 and a 200-day moving average of $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $211.56.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

