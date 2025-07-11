Analyzing Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) and Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecco has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Adecco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $6.51 million 0.78 -$2.51 million ($1.74) -1.40 Adecco $25.04 billion 0.22 $327.88 million $0.92 17.65

Adecco has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Adecco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -38.08% -77.53% -36.97% Adecco 1.26% 11.74% 3.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Adecco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adecco 1 0 1 2 3.00

Summary

Adecco beats Professional Diversity Network on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Adecco

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names. The company also operates Hired, a talent recruitment platform. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.