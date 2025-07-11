First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 108,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $511.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.