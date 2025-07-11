U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

