U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICOP opened at $30.49 on Friday. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s payout ratio is -25.62%.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

