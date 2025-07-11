U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 48,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.90 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.