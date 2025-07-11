U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 210,584 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 636.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 956.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,242. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

