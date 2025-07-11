DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTM. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DT Midstream by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

