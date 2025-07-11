Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

