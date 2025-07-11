DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $87.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $531,037,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

