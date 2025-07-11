Insider Selling: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CFO Sells $232,489.68 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 47,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $232,489.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 491,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,985.68. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Kroeker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Nathan Kroeker sold 24,124 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $125,686.04.

On Friday, May 16th, Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16.

EOSE stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. TD Cowen raised Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

