Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $382.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $345.00 to $382.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.63.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.