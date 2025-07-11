Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,594 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,369 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

