Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bruker by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 45.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.