Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $258.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

