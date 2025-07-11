Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Par Pacific worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.73. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Par Pacific’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.