Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Albany International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Albany International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.