Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $653,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Bank of America began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of BTI opened at $50.84 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

