Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.